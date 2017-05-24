Nigeria’s Economy Records Second Worst Investment Inflow In 10 Years – NBS

A report is saying that Nigeria’s economy has recorded its second worst investment inflow in 10 years, with the country attracting a total investment of $908.27m in the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal period.

This disclosure was confirmed by the capital importation report, which was released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to a copy of the report, which was made available to The Punch Newspaper, by the Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, the $908.27m investment figure, when compared to the $1.55bn which the economy attracted in the fourth quarter of 2016, represents a huge decline of $640.61m or 41.36 per cent.

Details later…

