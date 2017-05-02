Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s electricity grid loses 429mw, now 3,598mw

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Electricity Grid lost 429 megawatts (mw) as at Sunday when the month of April ended. The grid is currently at 3,598mw. Statistics by the Nigeria System Operator (NSO), a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), indicated that generation had fluctuated significantly from the 4,518mw attained earlier in the week to a low […]

Nigeria’s electricity grid loses 429mw, now 3,598mw

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.