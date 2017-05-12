Nigeria’s Emmanuel, French Hemery secure doubles’ final ticket in Dayak tennis game – Vanguard
Nigeria's Emmanuel, French Hemery secure doubles' final ticket in Dayak tennis game
Nigeria's Sylvester Emmanuel teamed up with France's Calvin Hemery to beat the Indian duo of Bava Haadin and Bendre Anvit 7-6(5), 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Dayak Tennis Championship. Emmanuel and Hemery will now face Bega Alessandro of Italy …
