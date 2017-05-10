Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s First Transgender Woman, Miss Sahhara Reveals The Secret To Her Perfect Shape (PHOTOS)

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Transgender beauty queen, Miss Sahhara has revealed the secret of her shape as she showed off her underbosom  in new photo. She wrote; “#CORSETTRAINING: I sleep in my #corset every other day, some days without corset in other for my body to heal from the bruises…. This is the secret of my shape & #waistline…. …

