Nigeria’s footballers good but lack structures – UK Scout – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria's footballers good but lack structures – UK Scout
Vanguard
Lagos – A Director in Diamond Sports Academy (DSM),U.K. Cem Sagar, says that Nigeria has abundant football talents but lack structures and organisation to expose them to the right clubs. STRATEGISING . . . Nigeria's U-20 footballers mapping a new …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!