Nigeria’s GDP contracts by -0.52% in 1st quarter – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -0.52 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2017. The NBS stated this in“ Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for first quarter 2017’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.
Comments
