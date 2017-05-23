Nigeria’s GDP contracts by -0.52% in 1st quarter – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -0.52 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2017. The NBS stated this in“ Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for first quarter 2017’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

