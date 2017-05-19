Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Godwin Benson of Tuteria Selected Among 4 Finalists for Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News

Nigeria’s Godwin Benson, a systems engineer who developed Tuteria, an online platform that links students to qualified tutors, has been selected as a finalist for the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. For the first time, education has topped the Africa Prize list, with two innovations in the final chosen for their great […]

Nigeria's Godwin Benson of Tuteria Selected Among 4 Finalists for Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

