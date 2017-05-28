Nigeria’s greatness lies in its human capital, not oil

A former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, says Nigeria’s greatness will emerge through human capital development programmes for youths and not oil or solid minerals.

Ezekwesili said this in Abuja at “ SHIFT,’’ an annual youth programme of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The SHIFT initiative uses unconventional ways such as dancing, singing, comedy, innovation and empowerment that youths could relate with to become Christians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, which attracted youths from the FCT, Plateau, Niger as well as Kaduna and Nasarawa States, had as theme “ Creativity Unleashed.’’

She said such programmes would give youths a platform to showcase their hidden talents that needed to be unleashed and unlocked.

The former minister , however, advocated that youths should be supported through public policy, right instructions and investment in education, health and other social services.

According to her, supporting youths will enable them to acquire skills needed for self reliance.

“The more we emphasise education, talents, diligence, values, the more we have youths that can face competition with the rest of the world.

“ Youths are the present leaders of the country; if we don’t prepare them to become people who are able to actualise their utmost potentials, what happens will affect them,’’ she said.

The National Youth Minister of RCCG, Pastor Precious Akingbade, urged youths to discover, develop and deploy their creativity to profitable ventures.

Akingbade advised them not to wait for the Federal Government to provide jobs for them when they could enroll in skills acquisition programmes.

“God in His wisdom has embedded into every man greatness; it is just for that individual to discover it, develop it and deploy it.

“In the process of deployment, opportunities would come and such an individual does not really need to wait for government jobs which are not just there.

“We have millions of young people who are just roaming around the streets today looking for white collar jobs but there are few individuals that I know that this programme has produced.

“They are doing well in the entertainment industry, in creative arts and they are making a lot of money and fulfilling their destiny in life,’’ he said.

The Regional Youth Pastor, Pastor Akin Meseko, , described `SHIFT’ as one of the largest gathering of youths in Nigeria and which had the blessings of the General Overseer of the RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Meseko said that there were a lot of things God had deposited inside every man that was waiting to be discovered and unleashed.

He, however, called on youths all over the country to join others in discovering their talents and skills to improve their lots.

NAN reports that the youths at the occasion showcased different talents such as singing, dancing, drama and public speaking.

