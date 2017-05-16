Nigeria’s inflation declines by 0.02 %

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation declined by 0.02 percent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said on Tuesday. According to the NBS in its new report, the inflation rate, put at 17.24 percent, declined a little further from the 17.26 percent recorded in March . This represents the third consecutive …

The post Nigeria’s inflation declines by 0.02 % appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

