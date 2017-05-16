Nigeria’s inflation drops to 17.24 % in April – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday stated that the country’s inflation dropped to 17.24 per cent in April on year-on-year basis from 17.26 per cent in March.

