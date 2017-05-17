Nigeria’s inflation rate declines to 17.24%

…Prices of kerosene, petrol, diesel still high –NBS

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

Latest reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released yesterday in Abuja has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate further declined by 0.02 per cent point from 17.26 per cent recorded in March to 17.24 per cent in April 2017.

According to the NBS, this is the third consecutive month of a decline in the country’s rate of inflation after climbing to over 18.44 per cent early in the year. The decline is also exhibiting some effects of some easing in the already high food and non-food prices, as well as favourable base effects over 2016 prices.

The bureau further explained that the topline items to have recorded the highest year-on-year increases across all the divisions include solid and liquid fuels, bread, cereals, meat, clothing materials, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories and fish.

The NBS, however, noted that the Urban index rose by 17.62 per cent (year-on-year) in April from 18.27 per cent recorded in March, while the Rural index increased by 16.69 per cent in April from 16.47 per cent in March.

Related reports also released by the nation’s data house indicated that the prices of core food items and other basic household consumables including kerosene, cooking gas and petrol showed an upwards trend during the month of April.

In a report titled, “National Household Kerosene Price Watch”, the NBS stated that the average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 25.77 per cent year-on-year to N280.80 in April 2017 from N311.56 in March 2017.

According to the report, states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra where the product was sold for N296.21.22, followed by Imo where a litre went for N294.61 and then Lagos with average price of a litre being N292.59 during the period under review.

On petrol, NBS reported that the average price paid by consumers for the product increased by 0.3 per cent month-on-month from N149.4 in March to N149.9 in April 2017 while the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 50.67 per cent year-on-year to N229.25 in April 2017 from N234.55 in March 2017.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

