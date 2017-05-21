Nigeria’s Jowhor Ile wins 2016 Etisalat Literature writers competition

Jowhor Ile, has been announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Literature writers competition at the Grand Finale in Lagos, which took place almost two months behind schedule. His book: “And after Many Days” was the pick of the panel of judges, over Jacqui L’Ange’s (South Africa) “The Seed Thief” and and another Nigerian Juliet …

