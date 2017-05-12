Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s National Assembly budget shows Legislative Aides receive salaries more than Senators

Posted on May 12, 2017

Contrary to the general insinuation that members of the National Assembly always go home with JUMBO pays every month, information available to DAILY POST shows that, the legislative aides actually take salaries more than Senators and Reps members combined together. This newspaper gathered that, the proposed National Assembly budget for the year 2017, shows that, […]

