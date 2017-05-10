Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks! Blessing Okagbare is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

For this week’s #BellaNaijaMCM and #BellaNaijaWCW features, we’ll be celebrating sports stars who have helped to put the nation in a good light internationally. No doubt, Blessing Okagbare is one of Nigeria’s finest athlete. “Blessing Okagbare is among the world’s finest sprinter/long jumpers. The Nigerian took the long jump silver and 200m bronze medals at […]

The post Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks! Blessing Okagbare is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

