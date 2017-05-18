Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Sarah Inya Lawal to Speak on Cannes Film Festival Panel

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Founder of Ascend Talent Management, Sarah Inya Lawal has been listed as one of the speakers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival panel discussion, Opportunities in Global Markets: The New Gold Rush. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is set to take place at 10.30 a.m. on Friday at the La Plage Royale’s Members Club. The panel organized by JD […]

The post Nigeria's Sarah Inya Lawal to Speak on Cannes Film Festival Panel appeared first on BellaNaija.

