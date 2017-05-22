Nigeria’s shift from regionalism was a mistake – Atiku Abubakar

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has ​stated that the shift from regional government to a 36​-​state structure ​remains one of the reasons ​Nigeria is still struggling.​ ​He spoke while being in Lagos, on Sunday. ​His words: ​“It will encourage states to compete to attract investment and skilled workers rather than merely waiting […]

