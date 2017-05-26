Nigeria’s stocks rise to 10-month high as interbank rate eases
Nigeria’s stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system. The index rose by 2.1 percent to 29,064 points on Friday, its highest level since July last year, lifted in particular…
The post Nigeria’s stocks rise to 10-month high as interbank rate eases appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!