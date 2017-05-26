Nigeria’s stocks rise to 10-month high as interbank rate eases

Nigeria’s stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system. The index rose by 2.1 percent to 29,064 points on Friday, its highest level since July last year, lifted in particular…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria’s stocks rise to 10-month high as interbank rate eases appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

