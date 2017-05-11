Nigeria’s Third Tier League Secures N100m TV Rights Deal

Nigeria’s third tier league have signed a N100 million broadcast rights agreement with Internet television service provider, PIPUL TV, The one-year deal with Nationwide League One (NLO) takes effect from July 8. Benjamin Okoroafor, chairman of PIPUL TV, made the announcement at a media conference in Lagos on Wednesday. “It’s not as if we have…

