Nigeria’s UN Ambassador assumes duty in New York

Tijjani Bande, the new Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, on Monday arrived in New York to assume office at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Bande was received at a brief reception organised for him by the Permanent Mission.

The Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Samson Itegboje, then introduced the members of staff of the Mission to the new Permanent Representative.

The new Nigeria’s envoy, commended the staff of the Mission for their commitment, saying he looked forward to working with them to lift Nigeria’s flag high at the UN.

“Nigeria is a very important country. All our missions and agencies should work together,” Bande said.

The former Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) also pointed out that he was honoured to have served at the Institute, saying “there’s none like it in Africa”.

“We shouldn’t have some of the challenges that we have; we have great intellectuals who are working hard to address our challenges,” Bande said.

Itegboje assured the new ambassador of the cooperation of the staff of the Permanent Mission to ensure that he has a successful tenure.

“We are one family here and we work as one. There’s a lot of work here but I can assure you everybody is ready to work.

“We will pull forces together to ensure your tenure is successful. Be rest assured that we will all work in harmony to represent and protect the interest of Nigeria.

“We will do everything to ensure you succeed in this great task,” the Deputy Ambassador assured Bande.

The new Permanent Representative replaced Prof. Joy Ogwu, who held the position from 2008 to 2015.

He served as the Director-General of NIPSS until Feb. 25, 2017.

Bande’s appointment was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 31.

