Nigeria’s UN Ambassador assumes duty
Prof. Tijjani Bande, the new Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, on Monday arrived in New York to assume office at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN. Bande was received at a brief reception organised for him by the Permanent Mission. The Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Samson Itegboje, then introduced […]
The post Nigeria’s UN Ambassador assumes duty appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!