Nigeria’s UN ambassador resumes

Prof. Tijjani Bande, the new Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, on Monday arrived in New York to assume office at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Bande was received at a brief reception organised for him by the Permanent Mission.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

