Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo Disagrees With Lai Mohammed On Jollof Rice

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described Nigerian jollof rice as “the best in the world”, quelling a controversy that was sparked by the country’s Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The minister had few days back got several Nigerians peeved after he claimed Senegal prepared better jollof rice than the West African giant.

He had said that when responding to a question from CNN’s Richard Quest.

Although Quest defended the minister, saying the minister did not hear his question correctly, the damage was already done as the incident sparked off unpleasant reactions on social media among a cross-section of Nigerians.

According to Quest, the minister thought he was asked to name the origin of jollof rice. The answer is of course Senegal.

Wading into the matter, the Vice-President while speaking on Channel TV’s “The Platform Nigeria,” convened by Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, in Lagos, said:

“And by the way, we all know that Nigerian jollof rice is the best, we beat the Ghanaians and the Senegalese hands down.” “We have everything, and our people are doing incredibly innovative things. “Our music and entertainment industry is the fastest growing in the world,and of course, nobody is as funny as Nigerians, whether professional or amateur.”

The VP also extolled Nigerians’ innovative feats in various fields, especially in recent times.

He continued: “Last year Oluyinka Olutoye, a Nigerian surgeon successfully took out a baby from her mother’s womb, operated on the womb, and put the baby back in. “The baby was carried full term and was born naturally — a feat previously unheard of. “Only last year, a Nigerian girl Morolake Akinosun won a gold medal at the Olympics. “Last Saturday, a Nigerian boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua won the WBA, becoming the boxing champion of the world.”

The post Nigeria’s VP Osinbajo Disagrees With Lai Mohammed On Jollof Rice appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

