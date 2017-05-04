Nigerien President reschedules visit to Buhari

Abuja – The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has rescheduled his proposed visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

A release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday indicated that the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president

“The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.

“The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement,’’ the release said.

It said that all arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

It added that the delegation and host had intended to attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch before the last-minute postponement.

The release said that a new date for the visit would be announced in due course.

The post Nigerien President reschedules visit to Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

