Nike’s bid to break 2-hour marathon with elite runners misses by seconds

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports, Technology

Wearing a pair of high-tech Nike shoes, runner Eliud Kipchoge missed out on running the first sub-two-hour marathon by just 25 seconds. Still, his effort smashed the current fastest time for the grueling 26.2-mile race.

