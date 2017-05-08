Nike’s bid to break 2-hour marathon with elite runners misses by seconds

Wearing a pair of high-tech Nike shoes, runner Eliud Kipchoge missed out on running the first sub-two-hour marathon by just 25 seconds. Still, his effort smashed the current fastest time for the grueling 26.2-mile race.

