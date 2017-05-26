Nile emerges winner of 2017 private universities’ debate

Nile University, Abuja, came first among ten participating institutions in the 5th edition of the Nigeria Private Universities Debate (NIPUD), sponsored by Mrs Toyin Saraki, Wife of the President of the Senate.

The Caleb University, Lagos, came second in the week-long event, which ended on Friday, while Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa, and Covenant University, Ogun came 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Newsmen report that Nile University got a cash award of N500, 000, Caleb University, N350, 000, Bingham University, N150, 000 and Covenant University, N80, 000.

The theme of the 2017 edition of the debate was: “The United Nations and Global Economy: Implications for Regression, Recession and Regeneration for the Nigeria youth.’’

Saraki noted that the debate had created a platform for Nigerian youths to contribute their quota to the Federal Government policy making processes was aimed at providing future for Nigerians.

She emphasised the need for students to be well informed about happenings in the country to be able to respond, as well as suggest solutions to them.

The wife of the president of the Senate said she was motivated to promote the educational system of the country hence she sponsored the debate.

“ I am not just inspired by the education of our youths but I am also a lover of education and humanity.

“I believe education is the right of every citizen and everybody must be educated,’’ she said.

Saraki, however, called on well meaning Nigerians to invest in the education of the youth, adding that when educated, they could take leadership position and transform the country.

Prof. Femi Ajayi, President of NIPUD said that the debate was organised to address some of the challenges facing the country.

Ajayi said that youths’ involvement in the policy process of the country was critical to ensure overall development.

He, however, called on the Federal Government to objectively scrutinize the communiqué that would be issued at the end of the exercise to address some of the issues.

Ajayi urged other stakeholders to emulate Mrs Saraki, and other donors to sponsor subsequent editions of the debate.

“We can’t do these things on our own, we are calling on stakeholders, who will actually have the sense of helping the youths, helping the communities toward development to actually come and support all this things.

“So many things were discussed in the debates and especially, our lawmakers have to sit up, they have to legislate properly for the development of this country.

“This is necessary so that the messages we are sending across can really go down to affect the country positively,’’ he said.

He also called on other private universities to participate in the debate for the overall development of the country.

Miss Ummi Sani-Danbatta, a participant from Nile University, who was given the prize for the most articulate presenter, said she was elated by the encomium showered on her school for best performance.

Sani-Danbatta called on the government at all levels to organise more of such programmes to sharpen young minds.

Mr Micheal Adebayo from Caleb University said the issues debated on should not stop at the debate arena but should be critically analyzed and discussed by the government.

Ten universities participated in the 5th edition of the debate.

The students lurked on topics like “Country that solely depend on food security will go bankruptcy,’’ “Industrial diversification of the country will promote employment,’’ among others.

The institutions which participated in the debate are: Bingham University, Evangel University, Nile University, Caleb University and Igbinedion University.

Others are Veritas University, Afe Babalola University, Rhema University, Babcock University and Covenant University.

The post Nile emerges winner of 2017 private universities’ debate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

