NIMASA read riot act to staff over extortion allegation

By Godfrey Bivbere & Godwin Oritse

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, has threatened to deal decisively with any staff of the agency involved in any illegal activity while boarding vessels within the nation’s territorial waters.

The staff of the agency usually board to carry out Port and Flag state control functions on board ships calling at the Nigerians seaports.

This is done to ensure that both crew members and ship b meet the required standard.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Lagos, the agency boss said that who issued the threat in his office in Lagos, said that NIMASA now has zero tolerance for any form of corruption.

He said “I have heard that they are very few cases where enforcement officers try to extort. No one has been reported to me.

“If they are reported to me, I will get to the root of the matter.

“There is zero tolerant to that type of lifestyle. I have value system, core values are known. We expect them to be committed, very transparent with their dealings, and they are to be men and women of integrity.

“They are supposing to work as a team. Now we muted the idea and now we have agreed to five enforcement team. We have unified teams and that is our new way of enforcement.

“We have developed a framework to back it up and general to back up the unified system. So those whose vessels are out there will tell you that they don’t have multiple teams in NIMASSA coming to board their vessels. One of the innovative things we have done since we joined team NIMASSA and it is working for us.

“The agency boss also hinted that it will move against any hindrance that will scuttle its bid to get to the Council seat of the International Maritime Organisation, (IMO)

“We are the first African country to subject ourselves to the maritime audit of the IMO in June last year. And of course the report is something to cheer about. Yes they might have identified a few areas we need to fix and we have fixed them. They rated NIMASA very high,” he noted.

The post NIMASA read riot act to staff over extortion allegation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

