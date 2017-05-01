NiMet predicts cloudy weather for Tuesday

Abuja – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather condition over the central states of the country on Tuesday, with chances of localised thunderstorms over Ibi and Mambilla during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday in Abuja, also predicted localised thunderstorms over the high ground areas later in the day.

It added that the central states would have day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 and 18 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted morning cloudiness with chances of localised thunderstorms over the southern states, with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted evening/night localised thunderstorms over coastal cities of Port Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Benin, Warri, Oshogbo, Owerri, Enugu, Awka and Abakaliki.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy condition with chances of localised thunderstorms around Yelwa and Kebbi axis during the evening period.

“Nothern states will also have day and night temperatures of 38 to 44 and 20 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sufficient influx of moisture is expected to result in increased cloudiness and induce rainfall activities in some selected cities around the country,” NiMet predicted.

