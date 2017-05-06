Nine Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on camp: army – Reuters
|
Nine Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on camp: army
Reuters
N'DJAMENA Boko Haram militants killed nine Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military camp on Friday in the north of the Central African country close to the Nigerian border, an army spokesman said on Saturday. "On our side, there are nine dead and 28 …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!