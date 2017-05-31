Pages Navigation Menu

Nine dead, 80 others injured in Kabul car bomb attack

At least nine people were killed when a suicide car bomb exploded in Kabul’s diplomatic district on Wednesday morning. The explosion took place near Zanbaq square, in the Afghanistan capital, near where many countries’ diplomatic missions are based. Over 80 people were also wounded in the attack, with officials saying the casualty could rise. A …

