NIPOGA 2017: LASPOTECH clinches top position with 16 gold – The News

NIPOGA 2017: LASPOTECH clinches top position with 16 gold
Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu has emerged the overall winners of the 19th Nigeria Polytechnic Games, tagged “Nasarawa 2017” held at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State. The games which was promoted by A3 …

Hello. Add your message here.