NIPOGA 2017: Organizers, athletes hail Games’ standard, facilities in Nasarawa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NIPOGA 2017: Organizers, athletes hail Games' standard, facilities in Nasarawa
Vanguard
As competition continue at the 19th Nigeria Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA) Games in Nasarawa, the organisers and athletes alike have praised the standard and quality of facilities for the Games. No fewer than 4,000 athletes from over 81 …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!