NIPOGA: Gov Al-Makura Charges Contingents Against Doping

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has urged sportsmen and women participating in the ongoing Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) to avoid taking stimulating drugs.

Almakura made the call during the opening ceremony of the games at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

Al-Makura, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Silas Agara, said the participants should obey the rules governing the respective sporting events and avoid any performance enhancing steroids.

“Taking any enhancing substance will affect the games negatively, affect the objectives of the festival and deny the athletes the opportunity of excelling”, he said said.

He lamented that despite the doctrine of fair play, stringent regulations against cheats and modern technology to nab users of the drugs, the trend of using performance enhancement drugs is still on the increase.

He then urged all the participating teams to exhibit maturity, fair play and compete favorably without any acrimony as they represent their various institutions.

Al-Makura also advised the Games’ participants to take advantage to excel, adding “if the athletes do it in line with the rules, the sky will be their beginning’’.

He further explained that the competition such as this would serve as a platform to discover new talents and would go a long way towards sports development.

Al-Makura also assured the participants that the state government had made the necessary security arrangement to ensure their safety throughout their stay at the Games.

Speaking earlier, Prof Shetima Abdulkadir, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, thanked all those who helped to make the competition possible in the institution.

He also assured them that their stay during this period would be entertaining, engaging and filled with good memories.

Abdulkadir said the institution’s management was delighted to host this important national competition, which brings together more than 50 polytechnics and 4,000 participants.

He therefore urged them to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and expressed the hope that the participants would put in their best to break world records and make the country proud in future.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Games would future 19 different sports.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

