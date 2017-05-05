NIPSS Course participants urged to advise FG on private sector inclusion

NATIONAL publicity secretary of the Alumni Association of the National Institute and a council member, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Ogbonna Onyeisi yesterday called on the Senior Executive Course no. 39 participants who were on a study tour of the state to make strong policy recommendations and implementation strategies to the […]

The post NIPSS Course participants urged to advise FG on private sector inclusion appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

