NIS arrests 400 illegal immigrants in Edo – The Punch

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

NIS arrests 400 illegal immigrants in Edo
The Punch
Over 400 persons were on Wednesday arrested by the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service for alleged illegal entry into the country. The suspects were said to have been arrested during a mop-up exercise which started at about 4am on …
