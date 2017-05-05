NITDA adopts FG’s whistle blowing policy to fight corruption

‎In line with the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had adopted the “whistle blowing” policy to sanitise it’s system of unethical practices.

Mrs Hadiza ‎Umar, the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA said this on Friday in Abuja in a statement.

The adoption of the policy by Dr Isa Ibrahim, the Director-General of the agency was followed by inauguration of an Anti-Corruption Committee to sanitise the agency.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Sarafa Lawal lauded the D-G for setting up the committee, adding that the strategy would aid transparency.

“We appreciate Dr Isa Ibrahim for implementing the whistle blowing initiative in the agency, which will aid transparency in all the activities operating within the borders of the organisation.

“I am allergic to corrupt practices and favouratism.

“Restructuring the agency with zeal will deliver more effectively and efficiently within the stipulated mandate of NITDA channelled towards a swift growth, development of the information technology sector of the country,” he said.

Also, Mr Kuatsea Justin, the Head, Anti-Corruption Unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC)‎, said NITDA’s collaboration with the commission in the past had sanitised the agency.

‎Justin called on the agency to establish an e-platform that would aid ICPC to monitor the activities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said that the e-platform would curb and sanitise all corrupt practices within government organisations in the country, thereby creating an environment that the future generation would benefit from.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

