Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niyola dedicates New Single “Where Is The Love?” featuring Adekunle Gold to Karabo Mokoena

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Niyola breaks her 2017 silence with this classic number featuring Adekunle Gold, titled “Where Is The Love?“, produced by T.K. This track is the first single off her forthcoming project “SELF-ish“. In her words; If anyone must be truly great, they must be willing to serve. As artists, we have the responsibility of spreading positivity and hope […]

The post Niyola dedicates New Single “Where Is The Love?” featuring Adekunle Gold to Karabo Mokoena appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.