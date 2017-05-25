Niyola dedicates New Single “Where Is The Love?” featuring Adekunle Gold to Karabo Mokoena

Niyola breaks her 2017 silence with this classic number featuring Adekunle Gold, titled “Where Is The Love?“, produced by T.K. This track is the first single off her forthcoming project “SELF-ish“. In her words; If anyone must be truly great, they must be willing to serve. As artists, we have the responsibility of spreading positivity and hope […]

