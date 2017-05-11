Niyola reacts to death of her South African friend who was killed and burnt by her boyfriend

Singer Niyola has revealed that the pretty South African lady, Karabo Mokoena who was killed and burnt by her boyfriend is her friend.

The singer who had earlier put up a post when she was still missing says she had been missing since April 28th, and was found killed and burnt beyond recognition by an abusive ex-boyfriend. She shared a private conversation she had with Karabo and wrote;



“I really shouldn’t be doing this but the worst has happened and someone’s life might be saved . My friend was murdered by her ex and burned beyond recognition . Before then he had battered her black and blue on one occasion and would constantly drain her emotionally . These signs were there , he tried to kill her many times until he succeeded . Now my friend is gone and she ll never be able to grow into the person God destined her to be . If he pushes you , hits you , yells at you … my dear take to your heels before you get yourself killed . Life is too fickle to be toyed with . Only a fool refuses to learn from other people’s lessons .”

