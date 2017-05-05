Nkaissery warns politicians against disrupting peace – K24 TV
K24 TV
Nkaissery warns politicians against disrupting peace
K24 TV
The government will deal firmly with politicians who try disrupt peace during and after the August General Election, Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery has said. The CS said the law will apply to all despite their status or political …
Nkaissery warns rogue officers they will be ejected
