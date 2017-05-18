Nkiyu resumes as Wikki Tourists Technical Adviser

Former Flamingoes coach, Bala Nkiyu has resumed as Wikki Tourists Technical Adviser.

The club’s media officer, Nasiru Kobi disclosed to SportingLife that Nkiyu resumed on Wednesday and participated in the team’s evening training session.

Kobi said the former Katsina United manager will officially signed the contract in the next two days.

Meanwhile, Nkiyu’s first official assignment will be against Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday in Bauchi.

Kobi also revealed that the club’s former chief coach Mbwas Mangut has been recalled and will be part of Nkiyu’s technical crew.

“We are almost set for the league resumption and everything is going as planned. Coach Nkiyu has resumed and started working ahead of Sunday’s game against Abia Warriors. Mangut will work with him as chief coach. The old and new players have been introduced to him and we are working towards a good outing in the second stanza,” Kobi told SportingLife.

However, the newly constituted Wikki Tourists rescue committee has charged the team’s players to strengthen their efforts so as to save the club from its precarious situation, urging them to prepare for the task ahead.

The General Manager of the committee, Auwalu Babajada gave the charge when the committee met with the players at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

He said that the urgent task for Wikki Tourists is to get out of its precent position in the league which demand extra effort from them, as they are the major actors in the struggle.

Babajada assured them that their welfare will be taking care of so as to serve as a morale booster.

He, therefore, warned them against any act of indiscipline, insisting that it will not be tolerated by the committee.

The team’s captain, Mustapha Ibrahim, (MON), who spoke on behalf of the players, congratulated the committee members on their appointments while assuring that the players will give their best to ensure success.

Mustapha prayed that the club will get out of the precarious situation.

