NLC begins indefinite strike today

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the  Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has commenced an indefinite strike this Saturday morning  following  the state  government’s inability to meet their demands. The workers had earlier given the state government up till May11, 2017 to meet their demands or face an industrial action. The state Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress …

