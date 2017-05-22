NLC laments workers’ high cost of living



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed worry over workers’ high cost of living and the low value of their salaries.

The NLC President, Wabba Ayuba, expressed the concern at the weekend in Asaba, in a television programme, “People and Society.”

Ayuba said the situation portends a failure of the country’s leadership, saying: “With the high cost of living, inflation and static sundry expenses, the average Nigerian worker is living in constant poverty.”

He explained that the situation had created a high cost of education and good healthcare, making the average Nigerian to remain static for years.

Ayuba cited Kogi State where workers are being owed 12 months salary, adding that it is criminal for government to owe its workers and expect them to continue to go to work.

According to him, the “no work, no pay” policy that government used to apply under such labour disputes might not be relevant in this regard.

He condemned the delay in Kogi workers’ salaries and other states due to alleged unending staff verification.

The NLC president also disclosed that a substantial number of private sector workers have been sacked as a result of the country’s harsh business environment.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

