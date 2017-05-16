NLC, TUC picket firm over 19 month’s unpaid salaries – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
NLC, TUC picket firm over 19 month's unpaid salaries
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Action for Democracy (UAD) have picketed Galba Nigerian Plc., for its failure to pay its workers over a period of 19 months. The protest which was organised in Port Harcourt by …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!