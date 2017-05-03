Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NLC, TUC urge NASS, FG to expedite passage of budget

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

The Organised Labour on Tuesday called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the National Budget in the interest of the nation. Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that the passage of the budget…

The post NLC, TUC urge NASS, FG to expedite passage of budget appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.