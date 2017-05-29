NLC urges FG to announce composition of minimum wage c’ttee

…Wants coup scare thoroughly investigated

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja—The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of the Democracy Day celebration to announce the composition of a tripartite negotiation committee on the National Minimum Wage.

It also asked the government to thoroughly investigate recent rumoured coup plot to save the nation’s democracy.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, who made the call in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, ahead of the Democracy Day celebration today, noted that the minimum wage was increased to N18,000 six years ago, adding that the patience of workers had been tested due to the current inflationary situation in the country.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to use the occasion of the Democracy Day to announce the composition of the tripartite negotiation committee as this is imperative for the government to review the National Minimum Wage,” he said.

Wabba also condemned the recent coup rumour, saying labour was opposed to any move to truncate the current democratic dispensation.

He said: “The NLC wishes to state in the strongest possible tone that it is categorically opposed to any further military adventurism in the body politics of our nation.

“The damage military rule caused our nation is not only in the realm of our political culture, it deepened and virtually institutionalised corruption in all segments of our national life.

“We call on Chief of Army Staff to go beyond just informing Nigerians and cautioning those trying to derail our democracy to desist from it.”

‘’Rather, the armed forces should at the appropriate time after concluding its investigation,identify the individuals involved, prosecute them in the relevant courts, and if found guilty given the appropriate punishments as deterrent to potentially ambitious adventurers.”

