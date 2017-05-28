Pages Navigation Menu

NLC urges FG to announce negotiation committee on minimum wage

Posted on May 28, 2017

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of the  Democracy Day celebration  to announce  the composition of the tripartite negotiation committee  on the  National Minimum Wage.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba,  made the call in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, ahead of the Democracy Day celebration on Monday.

Wabba, who noted that the minimum wage was  increased to N18,000  six years ago, added   that the patience of workers had been tested  due to the current inflation in the country.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government to use the occasion of the Democracy Day to announce the composition of the tripartite negotiation committee as this is imperative for the government to review the National Minimum Wage, ‘’ he said.

Wabba also  condemned the recent  coup rumour,  saying  labour was opposed to any move to truncate the current democratic dispensation

“ The NLC  wishes to state in the strongest possible tone that it is categorically opposed to any further military adventurism in the body politics of our nation.

“The damage military rule caused our nation is not only in the realm of our political culture, it deepened and virtually institutionalised corruption in all segments of our national life,’’ he said.

The NLC president urged the military leadership to  identify  individuals  involved  and  prosecute them in the relevant courts.

Wabba  also called on elected public office holders at all levels of  governance  to rededicate themselves to the task of working for the people. (NAN)

