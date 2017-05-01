NLC wants N25, 000 minimum pension
The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), has demanded a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the four thousand naira being paid for the past twelve years. Nigeria pilot reports that the chairman of the congress in the state, Mr Aminu Umar, made this demand in Sokoto […]
The post NLC wants N25, 000 minimum pension appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
