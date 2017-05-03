Nnamani committee finally submits report on Electoral Reform

The 25-member Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee (CERC) led by ​former ​Senate President, Dr Ken Nnamani, on Tuesday submitted its report to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Nnamani said the committee’s recommendations would form an executive bill that would be sent to the National Assembly, adding […]

Nnamani committee finally submits report on Electoral Reform

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

