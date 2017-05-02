Nnamani electoral reforms committee recommends independent candidacy

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani’s Constitution and Electoral Reform Committee has formally submitted its report, and draft bills on the establishment of Electoral offences Commission and Constituency Delimitation centre to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN.

The report which included draft bills on the amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution, amendment of the Electoral Act, establishment of political parties also raised hope of another amendment to Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria 1999.

The AGF while receiving the reported affirmed that the Committee recommendations, will guide the federal government in preparing various proposals for the further amendment of the Constitution to improve electoral system in Nigeria.

He said the Committee made recommendations on how to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the participation of independent candidates in elections and management of political parties.

Malami further disclosed that the recommendation also dealt with the irritating issue of electoral offenses, management of electoral dispute resolution and specific legal provisions impacting on the electoral process as well as issues affecting the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).

Other recommendations dealt with use of technology in election, diaspora voting,and special access for persons with disabilities.

He assured that the Committee report and draft amendment bills will be submitted to the president, immediately for consideration and onward transmission to the National Assembly.

In his remark while submitting the Committee report , its chairman Nnamani said the committee attached the four drafts bills as part of its report to hasten, the amendment of relevant provisions of the Constitution.

The draft bills would enhance the Electoral Act, establishment of political parties, Electoral offences Commission and establishment of Constituency Delimitation centre.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

The post Nnamani electoral reforms committee recommends independent candidacy appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

