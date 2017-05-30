Nnamdi Azikiwe University 2017/2018 Admission Into Her School Of Postgraduate Studies.

This is to inform the general public that application are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa (UNIZIK) school of postgraduate studies for the 2017/2018 Session. UNIZIK postgraduate programmes are run on Full-time and part-time basis. Below are the programmes: UNIZIK AVAILABLE POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES. Doctorate and Masters’ Degree and …

The post Nnamdi Azikiwe University 2017/2018 Admission Into Her School Of Postgraduate Studies. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

