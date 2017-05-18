Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Unveils Alumni For Confucius Institute.

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka unveils alumni for Confucius Institute. The cultural partnership between the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, and the Chinese government through Confucius Institute has been elevated with the inauguration of an alumni body of the institute. Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Embassy in Lagos, Guan Zhongqi, was joined by …

The post Nnamdi Azikiwe University Unveils Alumni For Confucius Institute. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.